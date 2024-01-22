OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 7,334 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $7.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $756.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,070. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $766.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $692.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

