OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,667 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.51% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $49,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $83.97. 1,188,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

