OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

