OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.74.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,946,729. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.