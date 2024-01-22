OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.