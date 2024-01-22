OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.62. 1,306,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

