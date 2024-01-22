OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE GPN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.66. 236,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.