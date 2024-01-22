OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 20,034 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. 711,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,159. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.