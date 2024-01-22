OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 3,479 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 547,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

State Street Profile



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

