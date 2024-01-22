OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 7,103 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %

WELL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.66. 355,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 187.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

