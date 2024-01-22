Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 3.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of MSCI worth $141,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $562.08. The stock had a trading volume of 101,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

