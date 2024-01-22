Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Trimmed by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,330 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 6.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.79% of Packaging Co. of America worth $246,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

PKG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 166,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

