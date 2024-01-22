Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 902,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,087,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

PGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

