Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $13.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

