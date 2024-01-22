Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $337.74 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $340.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average is $258.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.