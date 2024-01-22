Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.