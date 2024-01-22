Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.21. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,731 shares of company stock valued at $700,775. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

