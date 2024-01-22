Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $187.40. 2,107,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,595. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

