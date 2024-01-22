Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $363.33 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $363.33 million and $1.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

