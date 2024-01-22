PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

