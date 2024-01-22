PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up to $65.82

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.82, but opened at $68.02. PayPal shares last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 8,014,103 shares traded.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 479,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

