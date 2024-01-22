Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $42.56 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,146 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.24. 205,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.