Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.42% of Toro worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 285,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,265. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.