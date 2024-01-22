Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 10,687 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $38,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.20. 2,390,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.