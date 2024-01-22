Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 340,157 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340,157 shares during the period. State Street makes up 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.21% of State Street worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.4% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.4 %

STT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

