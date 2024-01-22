Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.25

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 11069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Persimmon Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.