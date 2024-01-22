Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.07), with a volume of 1029463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHLL

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

About Petershill Partners

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,320.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.30.

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.