Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Raised by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. 24,790,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,261,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

