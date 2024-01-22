Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,698,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,075,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.