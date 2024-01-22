PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

