Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,469 shares of company stock valued at $228,710. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Phreesia by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Phreesia by 1,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

