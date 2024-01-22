Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 361,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 316,620 shares.The stock last traded at $91.74 and had previously closed at $91.49.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
