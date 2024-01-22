Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.29. 1,579,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

