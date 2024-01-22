Piper Sandler Upgrades Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

