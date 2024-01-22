Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,373.10 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $46.89 million and approximately $94,373.10 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

