Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.72

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 637195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

