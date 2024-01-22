Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.94.

NYSE PLNT opened at $74.83 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

