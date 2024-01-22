Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $129,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $51.45 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

