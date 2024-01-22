Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.11.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

