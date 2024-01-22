Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$34.97, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.35.

PBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.44.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.404908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$26,137.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768. Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

