POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $78.85

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.85, but opened at $75.65. POSCO shares last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 27,122 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

