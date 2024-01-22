Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.06

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.06 and last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 742238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.66. The firm has a market cap of C$23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3876147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

