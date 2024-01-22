PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Get PPL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.91. 854,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,373. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.