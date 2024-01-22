Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PFC opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Premier Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFC

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.