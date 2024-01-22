Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $33,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.41 on Monday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

