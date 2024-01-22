Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 24,441 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.91 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

