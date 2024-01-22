Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.