ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.56

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 752165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $11,175,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

