PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.67.

PTC opened at $174.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

