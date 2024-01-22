Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $127,700.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 362,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,103. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
